In a very unfortunate development, a young Pakistani footballer passed away on Friday in a road accident while riding a motorbike. The footballer named Farhan Khan who represented Pakistan U-19 team (Shaheens) in AFC U-19 Qualifiers in 2020 met a fatal accident in Swabi and was seriously injured. Farhan later succumbed to the injuries and passwd away. FIFA Rules Panel Plan of Showing Blue Cards to Footballers Scrapped, Confirms President Gianni Infantino.

Pakistan U-19 Footballer Farhan Khan Dies in Road Accident

In profound sorrow, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved U-19 Pakistan Football Team and Air Force player, Farhan Khan. His spirit on and off the field will be remembered forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/0y60MDzh3I — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)