Indiaa have defeated Oman 3-2 in penalty shootout at the third-place play-off match in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 and with it they have secured the third position and the bronze medal. It was a very good campaign for India as barely anyone expected them to finish third at the start of the CAFA Nations Cup. It was a tight game against Oman with both teams creating chances in the first half but none scored a goal. In the second half, Oman opened scoring as Jamal Al-Yahmadi deflected a ball into the goal. India kept pushing for the equaliser and in the 79th minute, they utitlised a long throw from which Udanta Singh scored through a header. The regulation time and extra time ended in a score of 1-1. In penalty shootout, Oman missed the first two shots and India scored thrice to go ahead. But India missed the last two penalties and Oman had the chance to take the game into sudden death. But Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved the last shot and earned India a memorable victory. All India Football Federation Confirms Super Cup 2025 To Begin on October 25.

India Football Team Wins Bronze Medal in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

