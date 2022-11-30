Argentina face Poland in a crucial Group C encounter on Thursday, December 1. Lionel Messi’s side have had a turnaround of sorts as they fought back from a defeat to Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0. With that result, they have managed to stay alive in this competition. They are up against Poland, who are undefeated so far, having won one and drawn one so far. Robert Lewandowski’s side beat Saudi Arabia in their last match and a draw in this clash would be enough for them to advance to the last 16. But Messi and Argentina would attempt to do their best to have a result in their favour. Will Argentina prevail in their last throw of the dice in FIFA World Cup 2022? Or will Poland beat the title favourites to confirm a last 16 berth? Stay tuned to find out! Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POL vs ARG on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

Check Starting XI for Both Teams:

