The Premier League is reportedly going to allow players to break their fast mid-game during the holy month of Ramadan. According to a Sky Sports report, the Premier League and English Football League (EFL) match officials have been told to halt play for players to break their fast during a game. Also, the referees are reportedly to also identify the players who are fasting before a match and finalise a time when play could be paused. Manchester United, Brighton, Sheffield United Continue in FA Cup, Arsenal Go Eight Points Clear in Premier League.

Premier League to Allow Players to Break Fast Mid-Game During Ramadan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)