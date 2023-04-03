Olympique Lyonnais registered a 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in their recent Ligue 1 2022-23 match at Parc des Princes, Paris. Lyon got an early chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 39th minute, However, French forward Alexandre Lacazette struck the bar and missed the opportunity. The first half ended goalless. The visitors finally took the lead in the 56th minute through Bradley Barcola. After conceding the goal, PSG tried their best to equalise but failed to do so. This was PSG's second straight home defeat.

PSG 0–1 Lyon

Lyon vs PSG Goal Video Highlights

