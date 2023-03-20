Lionel Messi's PSG were handed their first defeat at home this season by Rennes, who beat the Ligue 1 leaders 2-0 on Sunday, March 19. Goals from Karl Toko Ekambi and Arnaud Kalimuendo saw PSG go 0-2 down in the second half and were unable to equalise as Christophe Galtier's men lost to Rennes for the second time this season. This loss was also PSG's first defeat at the Parc des Princes in almost two years as their 35-match undefeated run at home ended. You can watch goal video highlights of this match here. Barcelona 2–1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2022–23: Franck Kessie's Late Strike Helps Catalan Giants Win El Clasico (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG vs Rennes Result

𝑼𝒑𝒔𝒆𝒕 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙙! 🤯🤯@staderennais seals the deal to move up to the top 5 and ends @PSG_English's 35-game unbeaten run at Parc des Princes in #Ligue1UberEats#PSGSRFC 0️⃣-2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ylYpLPF6wc — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) March 19, 2023

