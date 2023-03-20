Franck Kessie scored a late goal as Barcelona secured a comeback 2-1 win over Real Madrid in an epic El Clasico encounter in La Liga 2022-23 on March 20. An own goal by Ronald Araujo saw Real Madrid take the lead in this contest in the ninth minute, but Sergio Roberto brought Barcelona on level terms in the 45th minute. With the scoreline at 1-1, Kessie's strike in extra time separated the two sides as Barcelona opened up a 12-point lead at the top of the La Liga 2022-23 points table. You can watch goal video highlights of this match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Free-Kick Goal As Al-Nassr Beat Abha 2–1 in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video Highlights).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)