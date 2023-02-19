Lionel Messi's personal brilliance helps PSG narrowly edge past the challenge of Lille by a margin of 4-3 and bag three points. The closely contested game saw both teams exchange blows. PSG drew the first blood as Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal of the encounter through a solo run. Neymar doubled the lead soon. As it looked like PSG will dominate the tie, Lille came back strongly and equalised with back to back goals through Bafodé Diakité and Jonathan David. Jonathan Bamba gave Lille the lead first time in the game. As it looked like PSG will drop points again, Kylian Mbappe equalised and the last nail in Lille's coffin was put by a brilliant Lionel Messi free-kick goal reminding his fans about his days in Barcelona.

PSG vs Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Result

🔚 Le @PSG_inside s'impose au terme d'un 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 💥 Qu'avez-vous pensé de ce #PSGLOSC ? 🤔 📽️ Le film de la rencontre ➡️ https://t.co/oS3kMMp3vh pic.twitter.com/D362FnWlhX — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) February 19, 2023

