Norwich City took on EPL giants Manchester City last night. Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick and took the team to a 4-0 win in the EPL 2021-22. Manchester City tops the EPL 2021-22 points table with 63 runs.

Video of the Goals:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)