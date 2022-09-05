Rajasthan United have qualified for their maiden Durand Cup 2022 quarterfinal with a 2-0 win over Indian Navy on Monday. The young side progressed to the knockout stages along with Mumbai City FC from Group B, which also saw giants like ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal get knocked out.

See Match Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)