Rajasthan United will next face Inter Kashi on Wednesday, December 6. Rajasthan United vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rajasthan United vs Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecasted live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Rajasthan United vs Inter Kashi match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel.

Rajasthan United vs Inter Kashi Live

