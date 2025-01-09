Rajasthan United are all set to take on SC Bengaluru in the next I-League 2024-25 match on Thursday, January 9. The Rajasthan United vs SC Bengaluru football match will be played at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Rajasthan United vs SC Bengaluru match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Rajasthan United vs SC Bengaluru live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Gokulam Kerala FC Break Winless Streak With Five-Star Display Against Delhi FC.

Rajasthan United vs SC Bengaluru Live Streaming and Telecast Details of I-League 2024-25

Round 7️⃣ continues! 🌟 Rajasthan United are set to play their first ever home game in Jaipur! 🏚️ Aizawl welcome Sreenidi Deccan in Mizoram 🏟️#ILeague #RUFCSCB #AFCSDEC #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jiRbTLD1Wh — I-League (@ILeague_aiff) January 9, 2025

