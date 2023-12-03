Rajasthan United will take on Shillong Lajong on Sunday, December 3 in the I-League 2023-24. Rajasthan United vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rajasthan United vs Shillong Lajong in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans are also likely to get live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Neeraj Chopra and Sunil Chhetri Exchange Jerseys During BFC vs PFC ISL 2023-24 Match at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Picture Goes Viral!

Rajasthan United vs Shillong Lajong, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

