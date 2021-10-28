Radamel Falcao showed that he still had it in him as his goal gave Rayo Vallecano a stunning win over Barcelona in a La Liga 2021-22 fixture on Thursday. Barcelona missed a lot of chances to score and also a penalty and thus they were handed a second defeat in a week following their loss to Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

