It will be a battle for the top spot in the I League 2024-25 tournament, Real Kashmir are all set to lock horns with Inter Kashi on matchday 4. The Real Kashmir vs Inter Kashi match will be played at TRC Football Turf, Srinagar and will start at 02:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, December 9. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Real Kashmir vs Inter Kashi match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 Channels in India. Real Kashmir vs Inter Kashi live streaming will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Shillong Lajong Register First Win With 8–0 Routing Of Rajasthan United FC.

Real Kashmir vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming and Telecast Details

