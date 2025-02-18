With top spot still a possibility, Real Kashmir and Namdhari FC will face each other on match day 15 of the I League 2024-25 season. The Real Kashmir vs Namdhari FC match will be played at TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground and will start at 02:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on February 18. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Real Kashmir vs Namdhari FC match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Real Kashmir vs Namdhari FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Marcos Rudwere Scores Brace As Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Sreenidi Deccan 4–0 in I-League 2024–25.

Real Kashmir vs Namdhari FC I-League 2024-25 Season

