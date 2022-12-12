Real Kashmir will face RoundGlass Punjab in the I-League 2022-23 on Monday, December 12. The match would be played at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar and is slated to start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast of this match can find it on DD Sports and Eurosport. The live streaming of this clash will be available on Discovery+. Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads

Real Kashmir vs RoundGlass Punjab Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

