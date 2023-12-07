Real Kashmir will next face Sreenidi Deccan on Thursday, December 7. Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League 2023-24 will be played at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar. The match will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan in I-League 2023-24 will not be live telecasted. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Shillong Lajong 2–0 Churchill Brothers, I-League- 2023–24: Laiwang Bohham, Renan Paulino De Souza Scores As Unstoppable Reds Register Four Straight Home Wins.

Real Kashmir vs Sreenidi Deccan Live

The #DeccanWarriors ⚔️ are back in #ILeague 🏆 action today as they take on the Snow Leopards 🐆 🏟️ TRC Stadium, Srinagar ⏰ 2:00 PM 📵 There is NO LIVE TELECAST so please follow our Instagram page for updates!#SreenidiDeccanFC 🟠🟢 #IndianFootball ⚽ #WeAreSDFC 💪 pic.twitter.com/SKJCqQwENU — Sreenidi Deccan FC (@sreenidideccan) December 7, 2023

