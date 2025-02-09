Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby in La Liga 2024-25 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 9. Julian Alvarez gave Atletico Madrid the lead in the 35th minute of the game after a challenge by Aurelien Tchouameni on Samuel Lino. The Argentine's strike ensured that Atletico Madrid were ahead at half-time. But Real Madrid bounced back in the 50th minute with Kylian Mbappe scoring the leveller. With this result, Real Madrid maintained their top spot on the La Liga 2024-25 points table but their lead has been cut short to just one point with Atletico Madrid having 49 points. Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Real Madrid Fans to Take Care of Kylian Mbappe, Says ‘He Is A Very Good Player’.

