Roberto Mancini, under whose coaching tenure Italy won the UEFA Euro 2020, decides to resign from the position of the team's head coach and not to continue till the UEFA Euro 2024, which is now only 10 months away. Under Mancini, Italy displayed some great eye-catching football but failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Now, he moves on for a new endeavour.

Roberto Mancini Leaves Italy National Football Team

BREAKING: Roberto Mancini has left Italian national team with immediate effect. 🚨🔵🇮🇹 Mancini and Italian Federation agreed to part ways, 10 months before Euro 2024. pic.twitter.com/fz2PgFeaZr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2023

