Italian giants Roma registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the 1st leg semifinal of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 at Stadio Olimpico, Rome. After a goalless first half, it was youngster Edoardo Bove who scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute. Roma then managed to hold on to their lead for the rest of the game and snatched a narrow victory. Jose Mourinho's side will now have an advantage when these two teams meet at BayArena next week. Raul Albiol, Veteran Defender, Signs One Year Contract Extension Deal With Villarreal.

Roma 1–1 Bayer Leverkusen

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)