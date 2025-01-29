Neymar Jr’s arrival at Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League was hyped but the star’s injury issues overshadowed his performances. He played in seven matches only with the club. The striker was not registered in the second half of the season, hinting at his departure. After agreeing to the contract termination with the side, Neymar shared an emotional post for Al-Hilal fans. He wrote, “I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together .. To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life I always felt your love and passion for the game I will be following your journey ahead as a club and a country towards 2034 Your future will be incredible, special things are happening And I will always support you !!!” Neymar and Al-Hilal Agree to Terminate Contract By Mutual Consent, Club Releases Statement (See Post).

Neymar’s Post After Leaving Al-Hilal

To everyone at Al Hilal, to the fans, Thank you !! I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together .. To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life I always… pic.twitter.com/NgeoUjZk1D — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 28, 2025

