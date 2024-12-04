Looking for their first win of the season, both SC Bengaluru and Churchill Brothers will lock horns in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 match on December 4. The SC Bengaluru vs Churchill Brothers football match will be played at Deccan Arena and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The I-League 2024-25 will have live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Network channels. The SC Bengaluru vs Churchill Brothers match might be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. SC Bengaluru vs Churchill Brothers live streaming viewing option will also be available on the newly launched SSEN app. On Which Channel I-League 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Football Tournament Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

SC Bengaluru vs Churchill Brothers Live

