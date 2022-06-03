Trouble in paradise! Colombian singer Shakira and her partner of 12 years, Gerard Pique are allegedly headed towards splitsville. And reportedly, it is due to the presence of another woman. If the media reports are to be believed, Shakira caught the Barcelona footballer cheating on her with a woman and that the couple is living separately. This soon led to more rumours, stating that the woman Gerard Pique had or having an affair with is none other than his Barc-teammate, 17-year-old Pablo Gavi's mother! Can you believe that? However, more media reports are coming out stating that it is not Pablo Gavi's mum but a 'woman in her 20s.'

Woman who Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira with 'is not mum of Barca team-mate Pablo Gavi' #FCB https://t.co/j9OJd1w2si pic.twitter.com/9qzp827x5W — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 2, 2022

