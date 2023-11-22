Shillong Lajong is taking on Delhi FC in the I-League 2023-24 on Wednesday, November 22. The I-League 2023-24 match will be played at the SSA Ground No.1 (Polo Grounds) and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Shillong Lajong vs Delhi FC in I-League 2023-24 is likely to be telecast live on Eurosport India. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website and also on the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. Legendary Coach Arsene Wenger Commits Himself to 'Digging Out' Football Talent in India

Shillong Lajong vs Delhi FC Live

