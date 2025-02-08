Second placed Namdhari FC will push for a win as they face struggling Shillong Lajong next in I League 2024-25 season. The Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC match will be played at SSA Ground 1 and will start at 07:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on February 8. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten Channels in India. The live streaming of Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024-25: Fired Up Gokulam Kerala Clinch Dramatic 3-2 Victory Over Sreenidi Deccan.

Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC I-League 2024-25 Season

