South Korea vs Egypt international football friendly match will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, no live streaming online of South Korea vs Egypt football match will be available in India. Likewise, no live TV telecast of South Korea vs Egypt football match is available in India.
6월 친선 4연전의 마지막 경기! 함께 해주세요!🔥
✔하나은행 초청 축구국가대표팀 친선경기
🇰🇷v🇪🇬#이집트 06.14(화) 20:00 🏟서울월드컵경기장
📺TV조선, 쿠팡플레이#대한민국 #축구 #국가대표팀 #친선경기 #그_시간이_왔다 pic.twitter.com/JTzUBAFT64
— 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) June 13, 2022
