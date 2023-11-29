Portugal and Al-Nassr football star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with proposed class-action lawsuit from plaintiffs claiming they suffered losses from his promotion of the now-legally embroiled crypto exchange Binance. Binance entered a multiyear partnership with Ronaldo in mid-2022. The suit alleges Ronaldo knew or should have known “about Binance selling unregistered crypto securities,” as he has “investment experience and vast resources to obtain outside advisers.” Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Heart-Winning Gesture, Asks Referee to Cancel Penalty Despite Awarded Spotkick During Al-Nassr vs Persepolis ACL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Star Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Sued With Class-Action Lawsuits

JUST IN: Cristiano Ronaldo has been sued for promoting Binance — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 29, 2023

