Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo celebrated her birthday on Monday (February 26) with her husband and family. Posting a picture that contains Disney princess Cinderella in the background, the Argentina captain wrote on Instagram - Happy birthday, Princess! I love you. The couple celebrated Antonela’s birthday in a Disney Princess theme with ‘Moana’ and ‘Cinderella’ visible in the picture. Inter Miami star is very much connected to his family and the lovely couple has been married for seven years now. Messi and his wife met in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, as children and eventually married each other in 2017. The couple has three kids, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Lionel Messi, Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen Nominated for Laureus World Sportsman of Year 2024 Award.

Lionel Messi’s Instagram Post for wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)