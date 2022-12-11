Cristiano Ronaldo had a heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter finals as Portugal was beaten by Morocco. His International career has supposedly come to an end without him touching the greatest prize of football on earth. After the match Ronaldo was spotted broken down in tears in the tunnel. Amidst this, the Portuguese superstar shared an emotional message in social media. He admitted winning the FIFA World Cup was an ambitious dream for him. He added that he fought for the dream but despite of his efforts the dream ended. He ended with thanking everyone including the hosts Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Pitch in Tears As Portugal Are Knocked Out From FIFA World Cup 2022 After Defeat to Morocco

"Dream Ended' For Cristiano Ronaldo

