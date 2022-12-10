As Portugal gets knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after losing to Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch heartbroken and breaks down in tears in the tunnel to the dressing room. Cristiano did not feature in the starting XI against Morocco. he came on as a substitute in the second half and tried to change the game although it was not to be. With the defeat, a glorious international football career of Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to come to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Pitch In Tears

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves pitch in tears as Portugal are knocked out of the World Cup — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 10, 2022

