FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached its ultimate day. Two-time champions Argentina will face defending champions France in the finals of FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar, today December 18th. The match will start at 8.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail City. The winner of the match will be crowned world champions. The broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2022 in India are with Sports 18 network. Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD will provide the live telecast of the match. You can also watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals on the JioSports website and app. Croatia Players Receive Bronze Medals As They Secure Third Place in the FIFA World Cup 2022 With Win Over Morocco (Watch Videos).

Argentina vs France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

