TRAU FC will take on Mohammedan SC in their next match at the I-League 2022-23 on Friday, February 03, 2023. The game will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Khuman Lampak Main Stadaium, Imphal. TRAU defeated Rajasthan United in their previous match. Meanwhile, Mohammedan suffered a 1-0 loss against Aizawl FC. The important I-League 2022-23 match between TRAU FC and Mohammedan SC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Discovery+ app or website. Bengaluru FC Extend Contract of Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Until 2028.

TRAU FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming Details

