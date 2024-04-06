After losing their previous match 0-2 against Churchill brothers, TRAU FC will host Real Kashmir in the I-League 2023-24.The TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir I-League match will be played from 04:30 pm IST at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, India. Unfortunately, the TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir I-League 2023-24 match live telecast will not be available on TV sets of the fan. The live streaming of the TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir I-League 2023-24 match will be available on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: NEROCA FC Hold Sreenidi Deccan; Leave Mohammedan Sporting a Point Away From Title.

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

