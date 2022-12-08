TRAU FC will take on RoundGlass Punjab in an I-League 2022-23 encounter on Thursday, December 8. TRAU is coming after three consecutive defeats while RoundGlass Punjab FC are still unbeaten, winning three and playing out a draw so far this season. The match will be played at theKhuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, Manipur and is slated to start at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports and Eurosport would be providing a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

