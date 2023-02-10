TRAU and Churchill Brothers face each other in a mid-table clash in the I-League 2022-23 fixture on Friday, February 10. The match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Sreenidi Deccan FC ended the winning streak of TRAU FC at home by handing them a defeat in the previous game. Churchill Brothers, on the other hand will move to the third position in the table with a win. Meanwhile, the TRAU vs Churchill Brothers football match live telecast will be available on DD Sports. If you want to enjoy the live streaming online of this game, you can tune into the Discovery+ app and website. Santosh Trophy 2022–23 Semifinals, Final to Be Played in Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Stadium.

TRAU vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

