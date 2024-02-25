The bottom-placed TRAU managed to win two games this season scoring just seven goals in 14 matches in I-League 2023-24 season. Shillong Lajong also had mixed season with six wins and four losses in 14 games – putting them at sixth place in the points table. Both teams will be looking gain some wins under their belt to stay competitive in the league. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 07:30 PM IST. While a live telecast of TRAU vs Shillong Lajong I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the TRAU vs Shillong Lajong game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

