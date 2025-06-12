Today, June 12, 2025, is an important date for Real Madrid CF and their newest recruit Trent Alexander-Arnold. The star right-back joined his dream club Real Madrid, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, from Liverpool FC, a side he has featured for since the start of his career. At his official presentation ceremony, Trent Alexander-Arnold gave a full speech in impressive Spanish at Valdebebas. The new Real Madrid no. 12 said "Hala Madrid!", along with a speech in Spanish. Trent Alexander-Arnold said, "It’s a dream come true, I’m very happy and proud to be here." He also expressed, “I want to show Real Madrid fans how I play. I do realise I’m signing for Real Madrid and that the demands are high, but I’m going to give my all for the team. I want to win many titles and play alongside the best players.” In the press conference, Trent Alexander Arnold confirmed that he has been learning Spanish for “few months”. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Iconic UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Trophy After Portugal Defeats Spain in a Thrilling Penalty Shootout (Watch Video).

Speech By Trent Alexander-Arnold on Presentation Ceremony:

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking in fluent Spanish at his Real Madrid unveiling 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/vgxJZU7c3J — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 12, 2025

