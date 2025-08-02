The Durand Cup 2025 group stages matches continue. In the next match, Tribhuvan Army FC take on 1 Ladakh FC in a Group C encounter and the match is scheduled to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, on Saturday, August 2. The Tribhuvan Army FC vs 1 Ladakh FC match is slated to begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Tribhuvan Army FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. Fans looking for Tribhuvan Army FC vs 1 Ladakh FC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website. Durand Cup 2025: Indian Navy Football Team Off to Winning Start Against Real Kashmir FC.

Tribhuvan Army FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

