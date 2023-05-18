The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be taking place in United States of America, Canada and Mexico. Ahead of that, FIFA finally unveiled the official logo and brand identity of the 2026 Football World Cup in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 18. Fans however are hugely disappointed with this new logo and they have started to show their frustration through posts on Twitter. Here are a few replies from football fans who felt the design of this logo could have been better. Andres Guardado Announces Retirement From Mexico Football Team, Says Fans 'Now I'm One Of You'.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Logo Launched

FIFA World Cup 2026 Logo

Try Again

That's a number with a microsoft paint cut out in front of it, not a logo. Try again. — Chris Allen 👑🍑 (@ATLCRA) May 18, 2023

Gives You Time to Change It

It's a good thing you released so early. Gives you time to change it — Mike Brown (@bear_brown89) May 18, 2023

Back To Drawing Board Please

Back to the drawing board. Please. — T.J. Middlebrooks (@tjmdlbrks) May 18, 2023

Have 3 Years to Fix This

You have 3 years to fix this.... — junior (@JuniorReyes17) May 18, 2023

Awful

Awful — أوياجي (@orah4real) May 18, 2023

