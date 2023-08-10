Chelsea finally started the activity in the transfer market looking to get reinforcements for their depleted midfield. They open up with Tyler Adams, who is reportedly set for a medical as Chelsea triggered his release clause of £20m from relegated Leeds United. Although Chelsea still continue the pursuit for Moises Caicedo, this signing will give new coach Mauricio Pochettino some relief.

Tyler Adams Set to Join Chelsea Football Club

Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause worth £20m has been activated today 🚨🔵🇺🇸 #CFC Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done. pic.twitter.com/Dmvo70FibB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

