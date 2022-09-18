Inter Milan fell to a shocking 1-3 defeat against Udinese in Serie A 2022-23 today. The Nerazzurri's recent form has been devastating as they lost three consecutive matches in a row across all competitions. The Little Zebras climbed to the top position in the Serie A points table with this victory.

Check the Tweet about the match result:

Fischio finale a Udine pic.twitter.com/4f1rfPQox8 — Inter (@Inter) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)