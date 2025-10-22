Union Saint-Gilloise will take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22. The Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter Milan UCL 2025-26 match will be played at the Lotto Park, Brussels, Belgium and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. But fans in India will not be able watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter Milan live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels due to their other commitments. Fans in India will be able to watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Bayer Leverkusen CEO Simon Rolfes Finds Peace Again After Turbulent Summer.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝘊’𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘻𝘰𝘯𝘦 È l’ora di #USGInter, ovunque nel mondo 🖤💙 Powered by @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/nGca2xHKzb — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) October 21, 2025

