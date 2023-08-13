The Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool ended in 1-1 draw after debutant Axel Disasi’s goal in the 37th minute saw Chelsea equalise after trailing 1-0 in the first half. Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute following a goal from Luis Diaz who converted from a brilliant cross. However, the talking point of the game was when Liverpool skipper, Mohamed Salah, stormed off the field after being substituted. In a viral video, the Reds’ captain can be seen in an unhappy mood and ignoring coach Jurgen Klopp after being substituted.

Mohammad Salah Ignores Jurgen Klopp

Mo Salah is not happy to have been substituted! pic.twitter.com/LdWOOh21zo — 🫵🏽 (@1911_10) August 13, 2023

