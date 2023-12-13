The Spanish giants Real Madrid yet again finished their UCL group stage campaign in a perfect state as they won six out of six matches in the group stage. Real Madrid faced Union Berlin for the final match of the UCL 2023-24 group stage and won the game in the last minute as Dani Ceballos scored in the 89th minute of the game to put Real Madrid in front. Joselu scored a brace for Real Madrid. Kevil Volland and Alex Kral scored a goal each for Union Berlin. Manchester United 0–1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Red Devils Out of UCL As German Giants Advance.

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid Result

Real Madrid perfect in the group stage 💯#UCL pic.twitter.com/ixJnraDclA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 12, 2023

