Barcelona ended their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign with two wins as they defeated Viktoria Plzen 4-2 in the final group game. Ferran Torres' brace and strikes from Marcos Alonso and Pablo Torre were enough to give Xavi's men a win as they head to the Europa League.

Watch Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Highlights

