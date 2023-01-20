Real Madrid registered a brilliant comeback victory over Villarreal in their recent Copa Del Rey 2022-23 round-of-16 match at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal. Etienne Capoue gave the home side a 1-0 lead within 4 minutes. Samuel Chukwueze then doubled Villarreal's lead. The halftime ended with a score line of 2-0 in the favour of the Yellow Submarine. However, after the restart, Los Blancos looked like a changed side. Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior started Real Madrid's comeback in the 57th minute. Defender Eder Militao then scored the second goal for Carlo Ancelotti's side to make the score 2-2. Finally, super sub Dani Ceballos scored the winner for Real Madrid in the 86th minute of the game. With this win, Real Madrid progressed to the quarter final stage of the Copa Del Rey 2022-23. Real Madrid 1–3 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022–23 Final: Catalan Giants Clinch Supercopa de Espana Title With Dominant El Clasico Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Villarreal 2–3 Real Madrid

🏁 ¡¡𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗟 𝗘𝗡 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗘𝗥𝗔́𝗠𝗜𝗖𝗔!! El Real Madrid remonta dos goles en la segunda parte y estará en la siguiente ronda copera. 👏🏻 ¡¡Enhorabuena por la clasificación!! 🆚 @VillarrealCF | 2-3 | @realmadrid | 90+3’#LaCopaMola🏆 pic.twitter.com/OCHGvieDcL — RFEF (@rfef) January 19, 2023

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)