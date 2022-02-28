Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr met with internet sensation Khaby Lame. Los Blancos shared the image on their social media. Khaby Lane is the second-most followed TikToker and is famous for his videos in which he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos.

See Picture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

A Funny Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)