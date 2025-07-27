La Liga 2024-25 champions Barcelona will meet current J1 League champions Vissel Kobe in their pre-season friendly on their ongoing Blaugrana Asian Tour on Sunday, July 27. The Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona will be played at the Misaki Park Stadium, and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Blaugrana Asian Tour 2025 on any TV channel in India. Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025. Fans in India can watch the Blaugrana Asian Tour live streaming online on Barcelona’s Culers Premium, but after purchasing a subscription via their website. Fans might also find Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona live online streaming on DAZN for free in selected regions. Marcus Rashford Joins Barcelona From Manchester United on Season-Long Loan.

Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming

