West Ham United manages to bag a 2-0 win against AFC Bournemouth in the latest round of fixtures in the Premier League 2022-23. The Hammers took the lead through a Kurt Zouma header late in the first half which fueled controversies as there seemed to be a handball by a West Ham defender before the goal was scored. Said Benrahma extended the lead in the dying minutes of the second half through a penalty goal.

West Ham vs Bournemouth Premier League 2022-23 Result Details:

